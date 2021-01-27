Fairfax County Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that canceled employee appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are now back on and being rescheduled.
Earlier this week, all appointments for first doses were canceled due to a nationwide shortage of the vaccine.
"Today, we received good news. We are working with Inova and Fairfax County to reschedule appointments that were canceled earlier this week, beginning with several thousand appointments opening Thursday-Sunday (Jan. 28-31) for FCPS employees," the school division said in a statement.
Some employees will receive an email from the Fairfax County Health Department inviting them to schedule one of these appointments. The email will invite them to register through a health department link. This email will come to the address you provided during your original registration.
"We know this will not completely alleviate the continued challenges of vaccine availability. The situation remains very fluid, not just in Fairfax County but across the Commonwealth and the nation. We continue to ask for your patience," the statement said.
As vaccine supply allows, more appointments will be opened for school staff, school officials said.
Meanwhile, Loudoun County school officials say they have vaccinated more than 6,100 employees and are working toward a plan of bringing back students in all grade levels on a part-time basis starting March 3.
The news comes after Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced a promise of more vaccines from the federal government, and a new state allocation system to alleviate shortages.
