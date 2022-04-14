More homes are being proposed for the site of a dense new development near Georgetown South in Manassas.
Van Metre Homes is looking to tack on 14 additional housing units to two parcels adjacent to its 17.5-acre development that was approved for 233 new units in a January rezoning.
Calling the new development the “Thomas Addition” to its development along Grant Avenue and Bartow Street, the Fairfax-based developer is planning to purchase and rezone 1.3 acres from Jeffrey and David Thomas at 9608 and 9610 Main St., directly adjacent to the land it's currently redeveloping.
In a rezoning application to the Manassas Community Development department, Van Metre is asking for the two lots to be changed to the city’s central B-3.5 designation to allow for three new single-family houses and 11 townhomes.
Formally submitted in February, the new rezoning proposal will go through a staff review before heading to the city’s Planning Commission for a recommendation and ultimately the City Council for final say. Just one home currently sits on the two lots.
If approved and constructed alongside its previous proposal, Van Metre will have transformed over 18 acres with just 21 homes spread across them into a community of over 240 residences with common outdoor space near the Georgetown South neighborhood, Baldwin Elementary School and the new police headquarters under construction on the other side of Grant Avenue, which itself is going through a redesign with new roundabouts.
“They’ve always been talking to the properties along Main Street in that direction but they had not been able to get them under contract,” said Matt Arcieri, community development director for Manassas.
He added that Van Metre had already accounted for some extra units in its initial traffic study. “We’d asked them ... to account for all the property along Main Street when they did their traffic study.”
The new community will be less than a half-mile from the city’s Virginia Railway Express station, fitting into the city’s long-range comprehensive plan goal of creating new dense housing in and around transit to provide for the possibility of car-free commuting.
Despite that, the new neighborhood will still come with over three parking spaces per residential unit.
“The project will provide a mix of housing types beyond the City downtown core that are convenient to the VRE rail station and compatible with the existing community. The 1.3 acre Thomas Addition will be seamlessly integrated with the adjacent Van Metre Homes at Manassas project,” Van Metre materials submitted to the city in February state.
“Given the property’s identification as Downtown in the Manassas 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the applicant has proposed a compact, residential neighborhood to include an integrated mix of single family attached townhomes, and single family detached homes.”
The original Van Metre development included 288 residences and an apartment building that was planned to feature below-market “affordable” rental units. Despite expressing concerns over the city’s diminishing affordable housing stock, council members pushed back on the size and density of the initial proposal, and the apartment building – along with the affordable units – were dropped. Council made no request to have any of them replaced before approving the rezoning. The new rezoning application makes no mention of any below-market units.
