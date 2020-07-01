A federal investigation is underway after vandals spray painted "BLM" on the Stonewall Jackson monument at Manassas National Battlefield Park.
The vandalism occurred between Monday and Tuesday and has since been removed and cleaned, National Park Service spokeswoman Katie Liming said.
The monument was erected in 1938 at the site where Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson first received the nickname “Stonewall” at the Battle of First Manassas on July 21, 1861.
Monuments to Confederate soldiers and historical figures associated with racism have been under attack since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man killed by white police officers in Minneapolis. BLM is an abbreviation for the Black Lives Matter movement.
On Wednesday, another monument to Stonewall Jackson was removed after standing on Monument Avenue in Richmond for more than 100 years.
It's not the first time the Manassas battlefield monument has been vandalized during times of racial outrage. In October 2017, Confederate memorials across the country became targets after a counter-protester was killed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that August.
The Stonewall Jackson monument was vandalized that year following a contentious meeting of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in which supervisors refused to debate a resolution that would have supported renaming streets and buildings that honor Confederate military and political leaders.
Three years later, the Prince William County School Board this week approved name changes for Stonewall Jackson High School and Stonewall Middle School in Manassas. Stonewall Jackson will become Unity Reed High School to honor Arthur Reed, a long-time security assistant at the school, and Stonewall Middle School will be renamed Unity Braxton Middle, to honor Celestine and Carroll Braxton, a local educator and her veteran husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.