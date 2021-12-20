The proposed 233-home development near Manassas’ Georgetown South neighborhood moved through its public hearing Monday with minimal pushback from city residents, clearing the way for a vote on the site’s rezoning at the next City Council meeting in January.
The plan from Van Metre Homes would replace 20 rental homes with a mix of back-to-back townhomes, single-family attached units and single-family detached homes on 17.5 acres between Grant Avenue and Main Street just south of downtown Manassas.
In order to do so, the City Council needs to rezone the land from single-family residential to its B-3.5 downtown mixed-use designation. Last month, the city’s Planning Commission recommended approval.
At the hearing Monday night, council members said they want to iron out certain details at their first meeting of 2022 about how the project would interact with the so-called “road diet” being completed on Georgetown South, but otherwise there was no indication that the plan would hit any roadblocks.
The city’s community development staff also recommended the project for approval, citing a number of factors, including its fit with the city’s comprehensive plan, which was passed in 2020 and calls for additional density in and around the downtown area and within walking distance of the Virginia Railway Express station.
“The project meets the intent of the ‘downtown opportunity area.’ The opportunity area does call for higher-density residential,” said Christian Samples, the city’s senior planner, at Monday’s council meeting. “The transition between the downtown and traditional neighborhood is accomplished through architectural features and changes in unit type.”
Most of the development would be within a half-mile walk of the train station, meaning that if residents work elsewhere in the region, they could travel to and from work without using a personal vehicle. Van Metre is proposing to build 711 parking spaces for the development, even though only 484 would be required by the city’s zoning ordinance.
Two of the only three public comments the plan received Monday night argued that the proposal wasn’t dense enough and should include multi-family buildings rather than single-family homes. The first version of the proposal included an apartment building with a portion of the units set aside for below-market rents, but that building was scrapped by the developer at the behest of council’s Land Use Committee.
“We need to acknowledge the fact that there’s a housing crisis in this country, but single-family homes that are going to be sold for like $400,000, $500,000 is not going to accomplish that [solution],” one city resident said Monday.
Another commenter expressed concern for the residents who would have to leave the rental properties that will be demolished, which the city considers affordable, if the plan is approved. Both Van Metre’s representative and Samples said residents would be connected with resources to help in their transition, but there is no longer any affordability component to the proposal after the apartment building was cut over the council’s density concerns.
Van Metre Vice President Denise Harrover said that the developer would connect existing tenants to ACTS of Prince William, a nonprofit that offers housing services and other help for low-income area residents.
“To the best of my ability, I’ll knock on every door … . We do want to give them as much opportunity to find assistance if they need it,” she told the council Monday.
Earlier this year, an outreach meeting with neighborhood residents at the Georgetown South Community Center drew different concerns, primarily about density, building height and traffic. The city’s analysis showed a negligible impact on congestion in the area once planners accounted for the Grant Avenue Streetscape project, which is soon to be constructed and will add a traffic circle to Grant Avenue next to the development site, while slimming Grant to one travel lane in each direction with a planted median and dedicated turn lanes.
Almost touching both Baldwin Elementary School and Osbourn High School, the development would generate 104 new public school students, below the official capacity for the buildings, according to the staff analysis of the project.
Van Metre is offering $115 for each residential dwelling to the city for parks and recreation capital improvements, as well as $1,187 per unit for police services. The developer is offering no financial proffer for city schools, but as part of the proposal, it would donate 1.67 acres of its acquired property next to Baldwin Park to the city for additional parkland.
