A Virginia Commonwealth University student from Loudoun County died this weekend in what his family described as a hazing incident, Richmond.com reports.
Adam Oakes was found unresponsive Saturday morning at a house off-campus in Richmond after rush events at the fraternity, his cousin said. The events involved alcohol and Oakes may have hit his head after being blindfolded, she said.
The fraternity involved, Delta Chi, has been suspended by the university and the fraternity's national office. VCU officials declined to say if Oakes was a member.
VCU mourns the death of student Adam Oakes.— VCU (@VCU) February 28, 2021
This is a tragic loss for Adam's family and members of our community and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Services at (804) 828-6200. pic.twitter.com/WiroQSQDpy
A cause of death has not been determined, police said.
A GoFundMe for Oakes family described him as "the happiest, most joyful guy that everyone wanted to be around. His contentment was infectious. His laugh was one no one will ever forget and it’s one I wish I could hear just one more time."
(1) comment
May Adam Oakes RIP. My prayers are with his family & friends. The loss of a loved one is always painful. But the senseless loss? It’s more than painful...it’s gut wrenching torment!
Once upon a time, I supported fraternities & sororities. But that support has waned.
