The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday that a child between the ages of 5 and 12 has died from flu complications, the state's first influenza-associated pediatric death of this year's flu season.
The child was from Virginia’s southwest region. To protect the family’s privacy, VDH said it will not provide any further information regarding the child's death.
VDH recommends taking three actions to prevent the flu, which has been particularly widespread this season, straining some Northern Virginia hospitals, along with RSV and COVID-19.
- Everyone 6 months & older should receive a yearly flu vaccine;
- Practice good preventive health with hand hygiene (washing your hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer), respiratory etiquette (coughing and sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand), and staying home when you feel sick; and
- Take antivirals as prescribed by your physician if you do become sick with the flu.
Virginia is experiencing early and "very high" flu activity during the current 2022-23 flu season compared to previous flu seasons, VDH said. Emergency department and urgent care center visits for influenza-like illness are also very high (8% of total ED & UCC visits) for this time of the season compared to the same time during the previous 12 seasons except for the 2009-10 pandemic year. Virginia reported one influenza-associated death among children during the 2021-2022 flu season.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention preliminary in-season burden estimates that influenza has resulted in 6.2 – 14 million illnesses, 53,000 – 110,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 – 8,400 deaths in the U.S. so far this flu season, from October 1 – November 19, 2022. Certain groups are at higher risk for serious illness from flu, including children younger than 5, pregnant women, people aged 65 and older, and those with suppressed immune systems or certain chronic medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease.
The flu shot is widely available in Virginia at many different locations, including pharmacies and health departments. To learn more and to get help finding vaccines, contact the Call Center at 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Visit www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccine near you.
Learn more about influenza in Virginia by visiting the VDH Influenza page and the Influenza Dashboard.
