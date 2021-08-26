A child under the age of 9 in Northern Virginia has died with COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday evening.
The health department said the child lived in the VDH Northern Region, which includes Arlington, Alexandria, Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties.
"VDH will disclose no further information about the child to protect privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family. This is the first reported death of a child in the Northern Region with COVID-19 in Virginia," the agency said in a news release.
State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver called the loss tragic and said the Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another.
"We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible,” he said.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, VDH encourages everyone to:
- Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you or your children. To locate a free vaccine near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov/.
- Wear a mask in indoor public settings, even if you are fully vaccinated. Virginia is currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 spread.
- Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others.
- Avoid large gatherings, crowds, and indoor spaces with poor ventilation (airflow).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in public spaces; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
