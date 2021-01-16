Several bridges and roads between Virginia and D.C. will be closed next week for inauguration security.
The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are working in support of the U.S Secret Service inauguration joint transportation plan, which calls for several bridge and road closures beginning Tuesday morning.
Local law enforcement will be assisting with the closures as part of the multi-agency, inaugural security efforts, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
From 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 through 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 bridges into D.C. will be closed and traffic will be diverted as follows:
- I-66: Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Route 110 (Exit 75).
- I-395: Northbound traffic will be diverted at the George Washington Memorial Parkway (Exit 10B).
- I-395 Express Lanes: When the lanes are northbound, all traffic will be diverted into the main lines near Edsall Road.
Drivers are urged to plan ahead, avoid the area, and use alternate routes during this time. Portable and overhead message signs will remind drivers to avoid the area. Those needing to travel in and around Northern Virginia between Jan. 19 and Jan. 21 are encouraged to check www.511virginia.org before they travel.
I-396 ramp and bridge closures include:
- I-395 NB Express Lanes (Rochambeau Memorial Bridge)
- I-395 NB main lanes (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)
- I-395 NB Express Lanes slip ramp from the main lanes (last left-side slip ramp in Virginia also known as “Ramp G”)
- I-395 NB main lanes will be diverted at GW Parkway exit
- I-395 NB Express Lanes will divert to the main lanes near Edsall Road
- Route 1 NB from Reagan National Airport (DCA) to I-395 NB (Arland Williams, Jr. Memorial Bridge)
- Eads Street NB ramp to I-395 NB Express Lanes
OPEN: I-395 southbound (George Mason Memorial Bridge)
I-66 ramp and bridge closures include:
- I-66 EB at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge closed; all traffic diverted to Route 110 SB
- Route 50 EB ramp to I-66 EB
George Washington Memorial Parkway closures include:
- GW Parkway SB ramp to I-66 EB
- GW Parkway NB ramp to I-395 NB
- GW Parkway SB ramp to I-395 NB
Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed by the National Park Service.
