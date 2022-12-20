The Virginia Department of Transportation began pretreating roads late Tuesday ahead of a wintry mix expected to sweep across the western suburbs during Thursday morning rush hour. is expected to move from southwest to northeast during Thursday morning's rush hour in parts of Loudoun and other western suburbs. Northern Virginia will see a chance for a wintry mix before a quick change to rain.
"Please continue to monitor forecasts closely as forecasts can improve or worsen quickly," VDOT said in a news release.
Temperatures will plunge late Thursday into Friday as an arctic cold front makes it way into the D.C. area. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and winds will gust up to 40 mph.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s through the holiday weekend.
