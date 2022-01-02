The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are ready for snowfall and wintry precipitation forecast across Northern Virginia on Monday morning.
"As always, residents are asked to track the latest forecasts, plan ahead to avoid nonessential travel during winter weather, and to be aware of the potential for black ice and nightly refreeze as temperatures remain low," VDOT said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
Throughout overnight hours, crews and about 2,200 trucks will be staged and ready to treat roads and plow snow where needed, VDOT said. Crews will begin to plow once two inches of snow have accumulated.
Residents and drivers are reminded to:
- Monitor the forecast closely and prepare to stay off roads when snowfall begins, to avoid deteriorating conditions and to allow crews room to work. Plan to avoid nonessential travel overnight Sunday into midday Monday.
- In areas that are expected to receive higher accumulations of snow, park in driveways or on a single side of the street to allow a wider path for plows.
- If you must drive, ensure headlights are on, drive for the conditions, and be familiar with these winter driving tips.
- Monitor road conditions on www.511virginia.org or the free mobile app, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.
Learn more about snow removal by visiting virginiadot.org/snow and viewing Northern Virginia District's fact sheet..
