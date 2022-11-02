Screenshot 2022-11-02 112829.png

VDOT camera image from train versus car in Haymarket.

If your travels take you along U.S. 15 near Route 55 in Haymarket, you'll need to find another route after a train and car collided at the tracks this morning.

The intersection of U.S. 15 south is blocked at Washington Street due to the crash. No injuries were reported.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says a prolonged closure is likely and urges motorists to find alternate routes.

