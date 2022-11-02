If your travels take you along U.S. 15 near Route 55 in Haymarket, you'll need to find another route after a train and car collided at the tracks this morning.
The intersection of U.S. 15 south is blocked at Washington Street due to the crash. No injuries were reported.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says a prolonged closure is likely and urges motorists to find alternate routes.
Haymarket: Rt 15 south of Rt 55 (Washington St.) blocked due to crash between vehicle and train. No injuries reported at this time. Prolonged closure likely, find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/951BxBA0LU— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) November 2, 2022
