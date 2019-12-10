Area meteorologists are forecasting a wintry mix of rain and snow to begin late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to prepare now for impacts to the morning rush hour.
Due to the rainy start, crews will not be pre-treating roads today, VDOT says. Crews across the district will begin mobilizing this evening.
VDOT asks drivers to:
- Continue to closely monitor weather, as forecasts can improve or worsen quickly.
- Before leaving, check road conditions along your route at www.511virginia.org, on the free app for Apple and Android, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.
- If road conditions become hazardous, delay travel for your safety and to give truck time to treat roads.
- Be aware of potential for slick spots on areas prone to freezing such as bridges, ramps and overpasses.
- Allow extra time for trips, brake lightly and allow plenty of following distance. Ensure enough gas, wiper fluid, proper tires, medication, and an emergency car kit.
