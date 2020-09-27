The Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting two question-and-answer sessions this week about the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension Project in advance of public hearings scheduled in October.
The 495 NEXT Project involves extending the 495 Express Lanes by approximately three miles from the Dulles Toll Road interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchange in the vicinity of the American Legion Bridge to reduce congestion, improve safety and travel reliability, and provide additional travel choices. The project will involve a change in limited access control.
A short presentation will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, followed by a question and answer period.
Visit 495NorthernExtension.org for specific links and phone/audio online numbers to access the virtual question and answer sessions.
Please note that these sessions are informal and will not be included as part of the formal public hearing record.
As a reminder, VDOT will present findings from its Environmental Assessment, and preliminary design plans on the 495 NEXT Project, for public input at a virtual public hearing on Monday, October 5, from 7-9:30 p.m., and at an in-person (by appointment only) hearing at the McLean Community Center on Thursday, October 8, from 4-8 p.m.
