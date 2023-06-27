The Virginia Department of Transportation will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads across the state from noon on Monday, July 3 until noon on Wednesday, July 5.
While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that will remain in place.
TRAVEL TRENDS MAP HELPS PREDICT PEAK CONGESTION
Based on historical data, VDOT's online, interactive travel trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday period. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest.
Based on the historical traffic data:
- Periods of moderate to heavy congestion will likely occur on Friday, June 30, between noon and 6 p.m.
- Routes to and from Virginia Beach are also likely to be congested on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 from mid-morning to evening, especially near the tunnels.
- Interstate 95 and Interstate 395, in both directions, are expected to be congested for the entire travel period.
- Heavy congestion is expected on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 on I-77 northbound from midday to evening.
NORTHERN VIRGINIA EXPRESS LANES SCHEDULE AND OTHER INFORMATION
All rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.
Find directional schedules for the reversible Interstate 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.
HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION
I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.
Travel to Virginia Beach – Peninsula traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT). If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.
Travel to Outer Banks – Traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT as an alternative to the HRBT to save time. From I-664 south, take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit to I-264 east (exit 15A). Continue on I-264 east through the Downtown Tunnel and take the first exit to I-464 south (exit 8). From I-464, continue south onto the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168). Continue south on Route 168 to the Outer Banks.
