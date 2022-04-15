The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads from noon Friday through noon Tuesday.
While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time, VDOT said.
A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.