The Virginia Department of Transportation says historical data shows Tuesday will be the busiest travel day across the state for Thanksgiving holiday travel.
To help keep traffic moving, the agency will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Wednesday to noon Monday.
In Northern Virginia, all HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Thursday, Nov. 25. Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.
Based on historical data, VDOT's online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period.
While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists plan travel around when roads have historically been busiest, VDOT said in a news release.
Based on the data, the busiest travel day is on Tuesday with heavy congestion between noon and 8 p.m. and moderate congestion throughout the day. Heavy congestion is also expected on Wednesday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with moderate congestion during the shoulder hours. Saturday shows moderate congestion between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.
