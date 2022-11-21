The Virginia Department of Transportation has released peak congestion predictions for Thanksgiving holiday travel and it starts Tuesday for Northern Virginia.
Based on historical data, VDOT's online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period.
Based on the data, periods of heavy congestion are most likely to occur from mid-morning to evening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 26, and all day on Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, routes to and from Northern Virginia are likely to be heavily congested mid-morning to late evening on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
While the trends map can't "precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists plan travel around when roads have historically been busiest," VDOT said in a news release.
To help ease traffic, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, until noon on Monday, Nov. 28.
- On Thursday, Nov. 24, the following will apply on Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia:
- Tolls and HOV restrictions will be lifted on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway between I-495 and Route 29 in Rosslyn, which are operated during rush hours on weekdays only.
- Tolls and HOV rules (free travel with an E-ZPass Flex and 2 people in the car), will be in effect on the 66 Express Lanes Outside the Beltway between I-495 (Capital Beltway) and Route 29 in Gainesville in areas where the 66 Express Lanes are in operation, as designated on roadway signs.
- HOV restrictions will be lifted on I-66 between Route 29 in Gainesville and Route 15 in Haymarket.
Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at expresslanes.com.
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
