Traffic volumes in general are expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels this year, and Memorial Day weekend congestion is predicted to follow suit.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, May 27 until noon on Tuesday, May 31.
Based on 2018 and 2019 traffic data, periods of moderate to heavy congestion on those pre-pandemic Memorial Day weekends were most likely to occur between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday and Monday, and midday on Saturday and Sunday, VDOT said in a news release.
To help things along in Northern Virginia, all HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes inside the beltway will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, VDOT said. You can find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.
