The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers who use Interstate 95 at Route 123 in Woodbridge for feedback on potential improvements that are under evaluation for the intersection.
The interchange at I-95 averages up to 232,000 vehicles a day, and Route 123, or Gordon Boulevard, averages up to 71,000 vehicles per day.
The study is assessing modification and relocation of traffic signals, lane extensions, ramp reconfiguration and managing access, as well as pedestrian, bicycle and transit enhancements to improve traffic flow and safety.
Residents and drivers are encouraged to share virtual feedback through April 19. The online presentation, survey and study details are available in English and Spanish at virginiadot.org/WoodbridgeStars.
The public may also send comments to meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov or to Ms. Angel Tao, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Potential improvements to safety and operations to adjacent intersections at Route 123 and Old Bridge Road, as well as Route 1 and Route 123 are also in the study phase. Chances to learn more and comment on these studies will come later this spring. The studies do not set any project construction dates. Instead they outline proposed improvements that localities can pursue for funding.
