Both state police and the Virginia Department of Transportation are asking drivers to stay off the roads Sunday and Monday as a winter storm moves over the area.
"Monitor the forecast closely and prepare to stay off roads when the storm begins to allow crews room to work. Plan to avoid travel Sunday and into Monday," VDOT said in a Saturday news release.
State police said all available troopers will be on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists. But they ask that people staff off the roads if they can.
A winter storm warning is in effect early Sunday morning through Monday night, with the National Weather Service calling for 8 or more inches of snow for parts of the D.C. area. Some ice accumulations are also expected.
VDOT has more than 1,850 trucks staged along major roads in Northern Virginia tonight ahead of snow expected to move in by early Sunday morning.
Those crews will begin to plow once two inches of snow have accumulated. Additional equipment and crews are ready as needed, including tree crews to handle downed branches from ice, VDOT said Saturday. VDOT has also been pre-treating roads since Friday to help keep snow and ice from bonding.
VDOT is also asking people to park in driveways or a single side of the street to allow a wider path for plows.
