Brine lines are going down along Interstate 95 and other major thoroughfares in the Fredericksburg area due to the possibility of snow on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin pre-treatment operations at 9 a.m. on Interstate 95 starting at Joplin Road in Triangle south to Caroline County, the same stretch of interstate that was shut down for 36 hours following the Jan. 3 snowstorm.
VDOT says drivers should expect delays on I-95 for most of the day as crews spray a brine solution on the nearly 300 lane miles of I-95, ramps and overpasses in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.
The brine trucks travel at slower speeds to spray the solution onto the road with precision, and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement. Travelers are urged to yield and not pass the mobile operation, VDOT said.
Virginia State Police will escort the slow-moving equipment on I-95 northbound and southbound to ensure trucks applying brine and crash-cushion vehicles can all travel together.
The pre-treatment operation will begin on I-95 southbound at exit 150/Joplin Road in Prince William County then proceed to mile marker 101 in Caroline County. Crews will then turn around at exit 98/Doswell in Hanover County and pre-treat travel lanes on I-95 northbound to exit 150.
Once I-95 is pretreated, brining will begin on primary roads in the Fredericksburg area, which are routes numbered 599 and below, and will continue on Saturday..
Pre-treatment helps to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement during winter weather, which can reduce the risk of dangerous travel conditions and assists crews with snow and ice removal.
Drivers should monitor local weather forecasts closely, and plan now to adjust travel during the weekend as needed. Motorists should stay off the roads during the storm, which may affect the Fredericksburg area overnight Saturday, Feb 12, into Sunday morning.
Travel is always hazardous when ice and snow are present on the road. Even with pre-treatment, road conditions may quickly become slick once precipitation begins.
