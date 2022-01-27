Crews will be out this morning along Interstate 95 and through the Fredericksburg area pretreating ahead of the threat of wintry weather Friday into Saturday.

More snow on the way for Northern Virginia? The National Weather Service says confidence is high in a developing nor'easter with the pot…

The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers should expect daytime delays on I-95 and other major routes as slow-moving equipment sprays "brine lines" ahead of a nor'easter expected to impact the East Coast.

Starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow, crews will begin pretreating at exit 150/Joplin Road in Prince William County then proceed to mile marker 101 in Caroline County. Crews will then turn around at exit 98/Doswell in Hanover County and pre-treat travel lanes on I-95 northbound to exit 150, VDOT said in a news release.

Virginia State Police will escort the slow-moving equipment on I-95 northbound and southbound to ensure trucks applying brine and crash-cushion vehicles can all travel together. The brine trucks travel at slower speeds to spray the solution onto the road with precision and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement. Travelers are urged to yield and not pass the mobile operation, the release said.

Once the nearly 300 lane miles of I-95, ramps and overpasses are pretreated, brining will begin on primary roads in the Fredericksburg area.

Crews will apply brine to as many roads as possible tomorrow.

Pre-treatment helps to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement during winter weather, which can reduce the risk of hazardous travel conditions and assists crews with snow and ice removal, VDOT said.