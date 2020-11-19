The Virginia Department of Transportation next week will begin repair and reconstruction of the Joplin Road bridge over Quantico Creek after it was damaged by flooding and subsequently closed on Aug. 13.
The flood was the highest peak flow that the United State Geological Survey (USGS) gauge adjacent to the bridge had seen in its 69-year existence, classifying it as between a 100- and 200-year event, VDOT said.
Lane Construction has been awarded a $932,000 emergency contract for repairs. The work includes undergrounding of NOVEC power lines, as well as:
- Removal of the center pier
- Construction of new abutments, wing walls, and parapets
- Replacement of bridge beams and bridge deck (superstructure)
- Repair of bridge asphalt approaches
- Installation of new guardrail
Access to all homes will be maintained during the work. The road is expected to safely reopen to through traffic in early spring, weather permitting, with a fixed completion date of May 15, 2021 after final paving has concluded.
