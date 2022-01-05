The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are ready for ready for the next round of snowfall and wintry precipitation forecast across the region late Thursday into Friday.
After taking criticism for not pretreating the Interstate 95 before Monday's snowstorm, which resulted in a 36-hour shutdown of the highway and thousands of travelers trapped, the agency says dry conditions Thursday will allow pretreating this go-round.
Northern Virginia VDOT crews will be pretreating interstates, primaries, and high-volume secondary roads, along with bridges, ramps and overpasses with brine Thursday.
Brine, which is 77% water and 23% salt, is sprayed on the road and when it evaporates, it leaves white lines of salt residue, or brine lines as they are commonly called.
Brine works to prevent ice from bonding to the pavement in the first hour or so of a snowstorm, VDOT said in a news release.
"With more than 2,800 pieces of equipment, crews will work around the clock on state-maintained roads, focusing on clearing roads that carry the most traffic first," VDOT said in the news release. "These include interstates, primary roads, and routes connecting public safety and emergency services. Crews can then focus on neighborhoods and lower-volume roads."
VDOT's Fredericksburg district plans to begin pretreating Interstate 95 in a mobile operation shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday in the Fredericksburg area.
Tanker trucks applying the salt brine solution travel at approximately 35 mph. Slower travel speeds are required to spray the salt brine onto travel lanes with precision, and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement, VDOT said.
After the I-95 pre-treatment is complete, trucks will next pre-treat primary routes.
VDOT's Fredericksburg district crews are still working emergency response 24 hours a day, with crews working in 12-hour shifts, to clear roads after Monday's snowstorm.
"Road conditions improved Thursday afternoon and evening, with primary roads and high-volume secondary roads now in clear to minor condition, with bare pavement and open travel lanes, and isolated areas of snow," the agency said.
Interstate 95 remained open and clear late Wednesday, with crews patrolling and re-treating I-95 and primary roads overnight for any potential refreezing and slick conditions, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses, which may have lower surface temperatures.
"More plows are reaching residential areas as primary routes have cleared. However, many lower-volume secondary routes and subdivision streets remain in moderate to severe condition, with partial to total snow coverage," VDOT said. "Crews continue to work overnight, with a goal of making at least an initial pass in each neighborhood along key routes, and apply treatment materials, ahead of Thursday's storm."
The Fredericksburg district is also working with more than 20 tree contractors to remove debris and reopen roads. Coordination with utility providers is occurring to reopen roads and restore power, so trees can be removed as lines are de-energized, and crews can remove debris and trees that allows utility crews to reach downed lines. This evening, several dozen secondary roads are closed districtwide for downed trees or utility lines, VDOT said.
