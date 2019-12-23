Traveling this week? You’re not alone. The Virginia Department of Transportation, using past data, says today is among the worst holiday travel traffic days in Northern Virginia.
Based on that historical traffic data, here are VDOT’s most notable expected congestions days, times and spots through the holiday period in Northern Virginia.
Today, Monday, Dec. 23:
I-495 north between Route 123 and Route 193 from 11 a.m. to 5:30. p.m.
I-95 north near exit 167/Backlick Road, from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
I-95 south between exit 152/Route 234 and Fredericksburg, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
I-66 east between exit 68/Westmoreland Street and exit 71/Fairfax Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 26:
I-95 north between exit 143/Route 610 in Stafford and exit 167/Backlick Road from 1-8:30 p.m.
I-95 south between exit 163/Route 642 and Fredericksburg from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.