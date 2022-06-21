Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega is one step closer to U.S. Congress.
Vega prevailed in the six-way Republican primary Tuesday for the party’s nomination in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. About 96% of precincts were reporting shorting after 9 p.m.
Vega will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November.
Vega received 10,731 votes, or 28.2%, across the district. She beat out Spotsylvania County attorney Derrick Anderson by 1,876 votes.
Vega carried Prince William, Orange, Culpeper and Greene counties.
Redistricting moved the 7th District from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to Northern Virginia. It now covers eastern Prince William, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties plus about 35 voters in Albemarle County.
Vega’s victory was built on the back of a strong showing in Prince William, where the district covers areas generally east of Hoadly Road and Independent Hill. She overwhelmingly won the county with 52.27% of the vote, the only candidate to win an outright majority in any locality.
In a statement ahead of the primary results, Spanberger said any of the potential candidates were “far too extreme” and each had “failed to offer any kind of plan to tackle the problems facing Virginians.”
“Virginians will have a clear choice this fall,” Spanberger said. “I look forward to debating the issues with my opponent and winning reelection.”
Anderson received 8,855 votes or 23.8%. He carried King George, Stafford, Madison and Spotsylvania counties. He also won Albemarle County with four of the eight votes cast there.
State Sen. Bryce Reeves was third with 7,528, or 20.2%. He carried Fredericksburg and Caroline County.
Rounding out the candidates was Stafford County Supervisor Crystal Vanuch with 6,341 (17%), Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross 2,261 (6.1%) and history teacher Gina Ciarcia with 1,519 (4.1%).
Spanberger lives in Henrico County, just outside Richmond, and the reconfigured districts put her home in the 1st District, represented by Republican Rob Wittman. However, congressional representatives are not required to live in their district.
The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics rated the 7th District race as leaning Democratic. However, The Cook Political Report rated the race as a toss-up.
Turnout in Tuesday’s election was low throughout the district.
Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen said that as of 3 p.m., 3,369 votes had been cast in the county. That's about 1.9% of the 174,865 registered voters in the county's portion of the district.
Spotsylvania County Registrar Kellie Acors hoped for 40% turnout, but “we’re pretty slow today” with only about 150 voters at each of its precincts.
Stafford County Registrar Anna Hash said from an anecdotal perspective, turnout has been low as of early afternoon. She “expected it would be low,” but by the end of the night she “could be surprised.”
Culpeper County Registrar James Clements said it’s hard to compare turnout in the county to previous years because this is the first 7th District Republican primary since 2014, when David Brat ousted House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
Clements said the election was running smoothly Tuesday and “we’ve seen more traffic in some of our precincts.”
Although Virginia has expanded its rules for early and mail-in voting, local election officers didn’t send out a substantial number of ballots.
Clements said Culpeper County issued about 5% of the mail-in ballots it did for 2020. Hash said Stafford County mailed out about 800 ballots and received about 350 back. Acors said Spotsylvania County sent out 800 ballots.
