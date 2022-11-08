Rep. Abigail Spanberger and challenger Yesli Vega were locked in a tight battle Tuesday to represent Virginia's 7th District in Congress.

With 179 of the district's 193 precincts reporting as of 9:05 p.m., Vega, the Republican, had a lead of about 5,800 votes. She had 51.2% to 48.6% for Spanberger, the Democrat. However, 10 precincts in Prince William County had not reported, and most of the Prince William area is Democratic.

In addition, about 28,000 early votes remained to be counted in Prince William.

Redistricting moved the 7th District from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to Northern Virginia. The district now consists of eastern Prince William, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties, plus about 35 voters in Albemarle County.

Spanberger is seeking her third two-year term representing the district, but her first since it shifted north. She lives in the Richmond suburb of Henrico County, which is in the 1st District, but members of Congress do not have to live in their districts

Vega, who was elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in 2019 from the Coles District, is a Prince William sheriff’s deputy and former county police officer. She previously served in the Alexandria and Manassas Park police departments.

The race sharply focused on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling over the summer. A survey by the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington showed that the decision was a major factor for 46% of voters in the district.

Vega has supported an abortion ban, while Spanberger has favored laws protecting abortion access.

As the Election Day neared, the race grew increasingly personal, with attacks on Vega’s financial past and attempts to tie Spanberger to controversial proposals on transgender students. The candidates and their supporters spent over $25 million on the campaign, which is considered a toss-up by many political analysts and among a handful of districts that will determine control of Congress for the next two years.

Spanberger won both her terms in the 7th District by less than 2 percentage points.

About 35% – a plurality – of the new district’s roughly 585,000 voters are in Prince William.

In the 2021 gubernatorial race, Republican Glenn Youngkin carried the district over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe by a margin of 13,549 votes. However, the area sided with Democrats in the 2018 U.S. Senate race, 2017 gubernatorial race and 2016 presidential election.