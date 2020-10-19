The number of Virginians being treated on ventilators for COVID-19 fell to a new low Monday, and case levels also declined somewhat from recent trends.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that just 81 patients were being treated statewide on ventilators, down from 95 the day before and the fewest since the association began publicly reporting COVID-19 data in early April. The number of patients on ventilators hit a high of 294 on April 12.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 690 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Monday, lowering the seven-day average to 1,036.9. In Northern Virginia, 165 new cases were reported, and the region's seven-day average dropped to 237.7.

The state's average diagnostic test positivity rate remained at 5% for the second straight day after being below that level for 22 successive days.

The health department reported 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Monday. Two of those were in Northern Virginia: one apiece in Alexandria and Prince William County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 165 new cases, 2 new deaths.

Statewide: 690 new cases, 24 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 11,333 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 55,256 cases, 1,225 deaths.

Statewide: 166,828 cases, 3,457 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.4 million diagnostic tests (2.58 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 972 (same as the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 210 (up from 205 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 19,096 total

Nursing Home Patients: 653 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.