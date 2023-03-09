Marine Corps Museum

The National Museum of the Marine Corps is located at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way in Triangle.

Representatives with the Vet Center will be at the Marine Corps Museum in Leatherneck Gallery on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Vet Center helps veterans and their families build meaningful connections and develop their skills. Some of the services will include counseling for individuals and families, referrals for medical and other community services that help veterans and community engagement through connecting veterans with local partners.

For more information, call the Vet Center Call Center at 1-877-927-8387 or go to va.gov/find-locations to find a nearby Vet Center.

