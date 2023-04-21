After serving in the Navy for more than two decades, Ron Howard was looking for a way to connect with the community.
Nowadays, he does that by driving a shaved ice truck blasting tropical music throughout Prince William County.
“I wanted to give back to the community and watch kids laugh,” Howard said. “It’s incredible to see how excited they get.”
Howard launched a Kona Ice franchise that will serve communities throughout the county. The popular franchise is known for its frozen treats with flavors like Tiger’s Blood and Monster Mango.
Howard was convinced to join the franchise after talking with a friend who operates Kona Ice trucks in Philadelphia. Now, with the help of his daughter, Jessica, and the rest of his family, Howard is operating his own truck and can be found dishing out shaved ice at events throughout Bristow, Nokesville, Quantico and elsewhere.
The brand has 1,600 trucks on the road that have collectively given back $135 million to local communities. Howard shares in the organization’s commitment to giving back to schools, sports leagues and other local initiatives.
“This is my first year, and I am already blown away by the amount of feedback I’ve been getting, it’s just amazing,” Howard said. “People are thrilled to have a Kona Ice truck in the area.”
Every year, Kona Ice hosts a National “Chill Out” day on Tax Day to hand out free shaved ice cones. This was the first year Howard participated, and he was able to meet even more shaved ice enthusiasts around the county.
“We are really trying to serve up some outstanding shaved ice to the community,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.