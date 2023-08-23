A veteran-owned rehabilitation center with the capacity to help thousands of veterans, active-duty military personnel and first responders is coming to Virginia.
Warriors Heart was granted a permit by the Caroline County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 8 to open on Sept. 11. The 60-bed facility is on a 520-acre ranch at 20500 Devasya Lane in Milford. The organization received approval to change the name of the road to Warriors Way.
Warriors Heart is a privately funded treatment center that had its start in San Antonio, Texas, and is exclusive to active military, veterans and first responders. The organization treats chemical dependency, alcohol abuse and co-occurring psychological disorders relating to post-traumatic stress disorder.
The center also recognizes the specific challenges faced by military members, veterans and first responders and emphasizes the significance of peer support and understanding in the healing process.
The organization was contacted by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office to gauge its interest in opening a facility in Virginia. Youngkin’s “Right Help, Right Now” initiative, announced in December, strives to enhance access to mental health services and addiction treatment in the state.
“We didn’t have plans on expanding to the East Coast – there was a huge demand, but we had no actual plans. We looked into it and we said, ‘You know what, this is something that makes sense,’” said Warriors Heart co-founder and CEO Josh Lannon. “The state invited us here and that’s why we’re here and there is a huge need, so we’re happy to help provide support.”
Warriors Heart provides detox, inpatient treatment, day treatment, outpatient treatment, sober living, brain treatment and aftercare.
The Virginia campus will offer a secured environment, with Lannon noting, “This location was designed to feel like the opposite of a hospital.”
The center will be the first Warriors Heart location on the East Coast, and Lannon anticipates that it will be one of the largest private employers in the county.
“It’s been overwhelming the love and support we’ve gotten with people wanting to come out just to be part of it,” he said.
The center’s proximity to Northern Virginia provides the opportunity for those struggling a place close to home to seek expert help, with transportation available to pick up those who require assistance.
“They don’t hesitate when we need help. So we’re not going to hesitate to help and support them and so we really get out and try to focus on that in the communities,” said Mike Marotta, executive director of Warriors Heart and an Air Force veteran. “Our service isn’t just here on the facility, our service is in the community. We want to integrate in the community; we want to know the community.”
Marotta will move from San Antonio to Bowling Green to help run the new facility and connect with the community. He said the organization intends to work with nonprofits to cover expenses for those who may not be able to afford the services.
“This is a multifaceted approach,” Marotta added. “All the way from the drivers to the housekeeping, everybody is going to be culturally competent. Most of our folks have served, we are the population.”
