The Northern Virginia Veterans Association has partnered with Wreaths Across America to honor fallen service members at Quantico National Cemetery.
To lay wreaths, those interested can join up individually or in groups of employees, families, church members or civic groups. Select the day and timeframe over a four-day period between Dec. 16-19 and sign up Eventbrite.
The veterans association has a goal of purchasing and laying 2,000 wreaths this year. Wreaths can be purchased directly here: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/165232
To make things interesting, the veterans associations says consider competitions between groups on who can purchase the most wreaths or give the most direct donations to the veterans association. Donations directly support local underserved veterans through the holiday season. Click here for more information or to donate.
