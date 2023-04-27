PenFed Credit Union recently partnered with the Honor Flight Network to bring two dozen veterans to Washington on the first Honor Flight from Puerto Rico.
When the veterans returned to San Juan Airport on April 14, they were greeted with thunderous applause, live music and an enthusiastic crowd waving American and Puerto Rican flags.
During their visit to Washington, which PenFed paid for, the veterans visited several locations, including the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery.
“Sponsoring this Honor Flight for Puerto Rican veterans was not only the trip of a lifetime for them, but it was also a beautiful way to express our gratitude and appreciation for their service and sacrifice,” said James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union president and CEO. “It was an honor to be in San Juan at the airport to welcome them home.”
The Honor Flight trip included veterans who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. One veteran, 101-year-old Angel Acevedo Bernal, served in all three conflicts.
“When I heard about PenFed sponsoring this trip, it didn’t surprise me. What they say is what they do. PenFed made our dreams come true,” said Jose Irizarry, a Vietnam veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division. “I saw a Korean War veteran crying because he felt that everything he went through was erased today. We really appreciate this – a lot.”
Honor Flight Network CEO Meredith Rosenbeck said the Honor Flight trips provide veterans “with an empowering sense of camaraderie and in many cases, closure.”
The Honor Flight Network was formed in 2005 and comprises over 130 hubs throughout the country dedicated to carrying out the Honor Flight mission. The network has taken more than 250,000 veterans to Washington.
