The Northern Virginia Veterans Association says its funds for no-cost taxi rides for local vulnerable veterans have been exhausted and more funding is needed to continue the effort that started two years ago.
The organization tries to lessen the barrier to access healthcare for elderly and underserved veterans by providing transportation free of charge through its NOVA Veterans Transportation and Care Coordination Project. Many veterans go without needed medical services because they do not have the ability to arrange and coordinate transportation on their own due to vision, hearing, mobility, cognitive, emotional and other challenges.
The financial burden is also a factor, with many on fixed incomes and needing to prioritize food and home costs over transportation. To support all those who need it, the cost is about $40,000 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.