The mob assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 opened a new chapter in domestic terrorism.
For the first time, America experienced a non-peaceful post-election transfer of power. To date, of the more than 660 arrests, more than 12% were military veterans, according to the Brookings Institution.
The pace, scope and scale of domestic violent extremism has been increasing, and national security experts are becoming increasingly concerned about the efforts of such groups to recruit active duty military and veterans to their ranks.
At a Dec. 3 Brookings Institution roundtable, Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a professor at American University, discussed an initiative called the Polarization and Extremism and Research Innovation Lab, or PERIL. She said the lab defines extremism as a way of thinking about positions in the world as “us versus them,” such that the other group poses an existential threat to your own group; and that typically has to be thwarted with violence. It is often framed as “heroic violence,” she said.
“It’s not just an all-negative thing, but often framed in positive ways that are about saving people,” Miller-Idriss said. “A lot of that rhetorical narrative and persuasive propaganda targets the veteran community in particular because of its specialized training in communications and weapons.”
One of prevention strategies implemented is the creation of We the Veterans, a civic engagement group built on the premise that an informed citizenry and civil discourse is the basis of a healthy democracy.
William Braniff, an Army veteran, professor and director of the University of Maryland’s Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, is the co-founder of We the Veterans.
Braniff said the average time between when people leave the military and violent engagement is 10 years, and said that is why the veteran community is best placed to handle this.
“We're blessed with a highly-professional, all-volunteer military. But if the military veteran brand is sullied, who’s going to join that all volunteer military in the future? If servicemen and servicewomen and families put ideology or party first, it undermines the premise of civilian control of the military. This is a very big issue with very small numbers associated with it,” Braniff cautioned. “This is not a massive issue, and we could overdo the response.”
Scott Cooper is a Marine Corps combat veteran and pilot and is currently affiliated with the Atlantic Council in Washington. He addressed it from a much more personal perspective, noting that joining the military is one of the great acts of trust, as you’re trusting that your country will use your life well, and it’s also placing enormous trust in the institutions of our country.
“The challenge we have now is that we’ve lost a lot of faith in those institutions,” Cooper said. “When it becomes patriotic to be against your government, then there’s a problem. A good bit of my work recently has been to understand how this diet of information we’re consuming can lead us to be radicalized. Many of the veterans we saw rioting Jan. 6 were radicalized by what they were consuming online.”
Cooper pointed to the importance of veterans’ understanding that leadership doesn’t end with transition to civilian life, quoting from a 1945 letter by General Jonathan Wainwright, commander of the Allied forces in the Philippines during World War II, to the soldiers headed home.
“Start being a leader as soon as you take off the uniform,” Wainwright wrote. “If you see intolerance and hate, speak out against them. Make your individual voices heard, not for selfish things but for honoring decency for the rights of all people.”
In 2015, Gen. Martin Dempsey, then the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote, “While transition is something in life that brings new challenges, the American public still needs you. They need your experience, your intellect and character. Even out of uniform, you still have a role in providing for the security, and sustained health of our democracy.”
Miller-Idriss contends that the country must invest more training to recognize propaganda during military recruitment on the way into military service, and into the Transition Assistance Program on the way out.
“In our lab, we call it inoculation, which is really a media and digital literacy strategy that teaches people about the persuasive tactics they’ll face,” Miller-Idriss said.
Her examples included “the brave truth-teller” where somebody says “I'm really at great personal risk to myself I’m going to tell you like it really is,” or “I’m not telling you what to think, but do your own research.”
“These kinds of rhetorical strategies are convincing, and when you’re taught to recognize them, you start to see them for what they are, and then you make determinations that are just a little bit better informed,” Miller-Idriss said. “It’s about recognition, resilience and strengthening people’s sense of belonging and their ability to recognize and be resilient to the propaganda. This is not just about targeting veterans; this is about equipping everybody with the tools to be more resilient.”
Another solution followed Cooper’s note that a mere 13% of high schools offer Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps in our high schools. He said that program should quadruple across the country, since JROTC is all about civics education.
“I served seven combat tours overseas, but … I think it’s important that we as veterans don’t try to put ourselves above the rest of society. There are lots of other people that have been doing very good work, too,” Cooper said.
“Putting party and ideology first is a real problem, and it’s not just a numbers problem; I think this is a problem regarding American democracy,” Braniff said. “We have to put in a preventative ecosystem in place now before the numbers do get more concerning.”
