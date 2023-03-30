Dozens of veterans and their families piled into Great Mane Brewery in Haymarket earlier this month to celebrate the Veterans of Foreign Wars opening a new post.
The VFW is a nonprofit veterans service organization composed of veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces.
The organization was established in 1899 when a group of veterans from the Spanish-American War and Philippine Insurrection banded together to secure rights and benefits for their service. After chapters formed in Ohio, Colorado and Pennsylvania, the movement quickly gained momentum. The organization now has more than 1.5 million members and has been active in Virginia for 100 years.
The VFW helps service members and veterans with rehabilitation, family and dependent needs and education and also builds local communities of veterans. The organization maintains both its legislative service and central office of its national rehabilitation service in Washington. The nationwide program serves disabled veterans of all wars, both members and nonmembers, in matters of government compensation and pension claims, hospitalization, civil-service employment preference and more.
Post 12218 in Haymarket, officially named Western Prince William County VFW, was established to accommodate the growing veteran population in Virginia.
While some states have not opened a VFW post in over a decade, Virginia has opened eight posts in the past eight years due to demand. In order for a post to be established, the organization requires 25 members to join within an eight-month period, but the new Prince William post registered over 60 members in only three months.
“When you factor in the number of active-duty, guard, reserve and more who live here, it was very easy to see that we needed to put another post,” said Ken Wiseman, a member of the National Council of Administration for the VFW.
The post is also embracing the use of technology by giving members the option to attend monthly meetings virtually. This hybrid model of meeting is new to the organization and aims to allow members greater flexibility in their involvement.
“This organization should not be a 40-hour-a-week job. This organization should be a statement of your principals; it should be what defines your actions,” Wiseman said. “You are veterans; you have served your nation’s military and some of you do still serve, and in this country being a veteran means something very positive.”
During the ceremony March 11, members of the new post lined up, with Mark Ackerman leading the group. Geoffrey Lyster, the VFW’s Virginia state commander, gave remarks and administered the oath of membership. Each inductee placed their left hand on the shoulder of the person in front of them and their right hand raised to take the oath, after which they each were decorated with the Cross of Malta, the VFW’s official emblem, along with a challenge coin presented by the organization's past commander, Hal Roesch.
“This post belongs to the membership and it’s up to the members to make this post succeed,” Roesch said. “Your officers will lead you, as in our history it was our leaders that led us into combat, but it was those that were actually doing the fighting that won the war.”
After all members were inducted, the designated officers of the post were recognized and took an oath of leadership. A certificate of recognition was awarded to Robert Ruffolo for his role as commander of the new post, which will meet monthly at the brewery.
“You are all part of a bigger and brighter future dedicated to serving our community, veterans, service members and their families,” Wiseman said. “We are dedicated to living up to our mantra that ‘No one does more for veterans.’”
Members of Post 12218 include:
- Mark Ackerman
- Brian Andrews
- William Bartheld
- Joseph Bassing
- Samuel Beene
- Jim Bennett
- Brandon Bernard
- Robert Buchanan
- Shawn Childers
- Gary Crawford
- Patrick Crowley
- Jeffrey Dietz
- Robert Dillard
- Clint Fisher
- Robert Flannagan
- Thomas Gordy
- Stuart Harrison
- Dennis Harvey
- Keegan Hassan
- Taylor Henderson
- Jason Henderson
- Christopher Hobson
- Michael Jeffery
- Tarah Jeffery
- Harry Jones
- Philip Kasky
- Matthew Kessler
- Bill Keys
- Thomas Kim
- David Kirby
- Mark Lyman
- Kevin McDaniel
- Shawn McLain
- Keith Mitchell
- Yauntee Moss
- Jay Nichols
- Johnathan Nixon
- Anthony Passero
- Richard Paxton
- Mike Peckham
- Skip Powers
- Keith Puzder
- James Qualls
- Vincent Quinteros
- Richard Reyes
- Chad Rich
- Kenneth Riddle
- Michael Robertson
- Beth Robertson
- Robert Ruffalo
- Homero Ruiz, Jr.
- Rosetta Saddler
- Ashley Shoemaker
- Tyler Smith
- Wendie Storm
- Dale Sweetnam
- Jeff Thompson
- Joseph Vano
- Richard Wallach
- Steven Weiner
- Jeffrey Woods
- Patrick Walsh
