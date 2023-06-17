VHC Health in Arlington has opened its new Outpatient Pavilion, a seven-story building that will also allow for more in-patient beds in the hospital's existing outpatient area.

The new facility will provide patients with direct access to treatment facilities immediately upon arrival to the health system’s main campus, according to a news release.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin helped to cut the ribbon on the new pavilion this week.

“This extraordinary Outpatient Pavilion is world class,” Youngkin said. “Not just because of the extraordinary architecture. It's world class, not only because of the great technology and equipment that's here, but most importantly, it's world class because of the people that are here.”

Chris Lane, president and CEO of VHC Health, formerly Virginia Hospital Center, said the Pavilion was designed to address the growing need for affordable and accessible healthcare

“This expansion project has been long-awaited, and I am proud to see this massive undertaking come to fruition," Lane added. He noted that the hospital's next project would be renovating the main campus hospital to expand inpatient services.

The Outpatient Pavilion houses VHC Health’s outpatient surgery, imaging, pharmacy, lab, endoscopy and physical therapy. The new facility also has 26,000 square feet dedicated to women’s health. Developed by a female-led physician team, the women health services range from prevention to palliative care, including obstetrics and gynecology, maternal fetal medicine, genetics, breast health, urology, cardiology, advanced radiologic imaging and vascular diagnostics.

Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey said the Outpatient Pavilion will benefit the community.

“Consolidating vital and related services under one roof means that patients will spend less time traveling from one location to another, only growing increasingly worried, scared or frustrated," Dorsey added. "Instead, they can avoid those negative experiences and come to one welcoming environment to receive focused and connected healthcare."

The Outpatient Pavilion expansion also includes an updated parking structure that added over 1,600 spaces for VHC Health employees. That opens up space in the main campus’ other garages for patients and visitors.