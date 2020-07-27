The Virginia High School League's Executive Committee voted 34-1 Monday to delay the start of the 2020-21 high school sports season by implementing a compressed high school sports scheduling plan that would run as of now from Dec. 28-June 26.
The schedule would begin with the winter sports season, starting in late December, followed by the traditional fall sports season and ending with the spring sports season. The dates for each season are based on current Phase 3 information and guidance. Those dates could change if the guidance changes.
The vote means that high school football and other fall sports would be played Feb. 15 to May 1.
The revamped schedule was the third model VHSL executive director Billy Haun presented to the executive committee July 15 for the upcoming school year and the one that was expected to draw the most support.
Under the compressed schedule format, Haun said each sport would play an estimated 60 percent of its typically allotted regular-season games.
All sports would remain in the season in which they are currently aligned, but a condensed interscholastic schedule was adopted as follows:
Season 1 (Winter sports) would run Dec. 14-Feb. 20. The first contest would be Dec. 28.
Season 2 (Fall sports) would run Feb. 15-May 1 with the first contest starting March 1.
Season 3 (Spring sports) would run April 12-June 26 with the first contest starting April 26.
Two other models were considered but not approved. Under Model 1, sports would have been left in their current seasons, but only golf and cross country would have been allowed to start in the fall because they fall into the lower to moderate contact category. As high-risk sports, field hockey, football, volleyball and cheerleading would not have been played at all during the school year.
Under Model 2, the fall and spring seasons would have switched, which means the following low and moderate sports would be allowed to compete in the fall: track and field, tennis, baseball and softball. Fall sports would have been scheduled for the spring. The high risk-sports, boys and girls lacrosse and soccer, would not have been played at all in the school year.
None of the three models included football being played in the fall.
With the condensed schedule in place under the current guidelines, the VHSL and its member schools will next deal with schedules, the postseason and health protocols.
The VHSL will meet Aug. 24 to present a postseason format. Under the model approved Monday, football playoffs would finish May 1, a week later than the other fall sports’ seasons.
Another question is what the regular-season schedule will look like as far as number of district games allowed and whether there is room for non-district games, including ones with rivals or ones that are part of an invitational tournament.
Current social distancing guidelines will impact transportation as well as attendance at sporting events.
The VHSL allowed schools to hold out-of-season workouts starting June 15. And it also suspended the July-August 2020 dead period that will allow out-of-season practices to continue.
But before out-of-season practices can take place, schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education detailing how they will comply with strategies to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in accordance with policies established by the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Prince William County high schools have not been approved yet to start out-of-season workouts.
