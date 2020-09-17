The Virginia High School League's Executive Committee approved Thursday the regular-season, regional and state tournament schedule for the 2020-21 academic year.
With the coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the sports season, schools' athletic teams will now compete from December to June in a compressed format by playing only 60 percent of their usual regular-season schedules.
Thursday’s decision means only four teams from each region advance to states for all sports. Each sport will have a state championship, but there are no state quarterfinals.
The winter sports season will begin in December followed by the fall sports season in February and the spring sports season in April.
Basketball is the first sport to get underway with practice opening Dec. 7 and the first games beginning Dec. 21. Under the new regular-season limit, basketball teams will compete in 14 games.
Football will hold six regular-season games over a seven available dates so that a bye week included.
For safety reasons, the first two games would be played on Feb. 22 (Monday) and Feb. 27 (Saturday). The rest of the dates would fall on Fridays (March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2).
Schools can schedule six Friday night football games if they so choose.
District tournaments would be allowed and not count against the regular-season limit. Teams not participating in region tournaments will be allowed to schedule one additional game that must be completed by region deadline. That’s why the VHSL is calling its plans “Championships +1” postseason format.
Any game not played due to COVID-19 issues will be counted as a game not played instead of a forfeit.
Districts will create all district schedules and create protocols for handing situations for games affected by COVID-19
District/regions will be responsible for implementing all guidelines and recommendations approved by the VHSL Executive Committee that are designed to decrease exposure to COVID-19 and protect student-athletes, coaches, officials, game administration and fans.
Each region will decide its own format as well.
The VHSL’s Executive Committee met Aug. 27 to hear the initial scheduling proposal. The executive committee then planned to formalize its schedule in a Sept. 3 meeting, but pushed the decision back two weeks to give more time for feedback and review.
Changes to the Aug. 27 proposal are the following:
State track for Classes 3 and 4 and 5 and 6 were originally scheduled for Feb. 13. But with no facilities available on that date, the dates now are tentatively scheduled for March 1 and 2 at Liberty University (Class 3 and 4) and the Virginia Beach Sports Complex (Class 5 and 6). Those date changes mean an overlap with the start of the football season.
Qualifying for state country is now two teams and top three individuals instead of one team and five individuals.
The dates for the dead periods are Dec. 7-Dec. 19 for season 1, Feb. 4-Feb. 20 for season 2 and April 12-April 24 for season 3. Each season will have 12 days for each dead period.
And the first practice date for sideline cheer is Dec. 7 to allow for 20 days. Teams can start cheering Dec. 21, but Jan. 6 is the first day stunting is permitted.
The regular-season, regional and state tournament schedule is below for the fall, winter and spring sports seasons.
Season 1 – Winter Sports
Activity
Number of Contests
MPR
First Practice
First Contest
Region Start
Region Deadline
VHSL Semi-Finals
VHSL Finals
Basketball
14
8
12/07
12/21
02/08
02/13
02/16
02/20
Gymnastics
6
8
12/14
12/28
02/01
02/06
NA
02/12-13
Indoor Track
6
8
12/14
12/28
02/01
02/06
NA
02/13
Sideline Cheer
NA
20
12/14
01/06
NA
NA
NA
NA
Swim & Dive
6
8
12/14
12/28
02/03
02/06
NA
02/13
Wrestling
8
8
12/14
12/28
02/01
02/13
NA
02/18-20
Season 2 – Fall Sports
Activity
Number of Contests
MPR
First Practice
First Contest
Region Start
Region Deadline
VHSL Semi-Finals
VHSL Finals
Competition Cheer
3
20
02/04
03/01
04/05
04/10
NA
04/17
Cross Country
6
8
02/15
03/01
04/12
04/17
NA
04/23-24
Field Hockey
10
8
02/15
03/01
04/12
04/17
04/20
04/22-24
Football
6
15
02/04
02/22
04/07
04/17
04/24
05/01
Golf (Boys)
8
NA
02/15
03/01
04/12
04/15
NA
04/19
Golf (Girls)
8
NA
02/15
03/01
NA
NA
04/21-22
04/26
Volleyball
12
8
02/15
03/01
04/12
04/17
04/20
04/23-24
Season 3 – Spring Sports
Activity
Number of Contests
MPR
First Practice
First Contest
Region Start
Region Deadline
VHSL Semi-Finals
VHSL Finals
Baseball
12
8
04/12
04/26
06/14
06/19
06/22
06/26
Lacrosse
9
8
04/12
04/26
06/14
06/19
06/22
06/26
Soccer
10
8
04/12
04/26
06/14
06/19
06/22
06/26
Softball
12
8
04/12
04/26
06/14
06/19
06/22
06/26
Tennis
10
8
04/12
04/21
05/20
06/05
06/07
06/11-13
Track & Field
9
8
04/12
04/26
06/7
06/12
NA
06/18-19
Now we just need the individual Districts to make their decisions as to whether spectators will be allowed at games.
