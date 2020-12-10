The Virginia High School League will require athletes to wear masks in practice as well as in games.
This new mandate begins with the winter sports season, which officially began Monday with basketball practice. Before the change, players only had to wear masks at basketball practice if they were on the sidelines.
“With the support of the Governor’s office and our VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), the VHSL is requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP),” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “There are some sports in which the mask should not be worn, such as cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive.”
The VHSL announced the decision Thursday night after Gov. Ralph Northam issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including stricter mask-wearing rules.
"If you are indoors and around other people you need to wear a mask," Northam said. "If you're outdoors and can't stay 6 feet apart, wear a mask. If you're at work, wear a mask."
In the return-to-play guidelines the VHSL issued in early November for winter sports, only basketball players and coaches on the bench had to wear masks at all times. Players in the game, however, did not have to wear masks.
In its release Thursday, the VHSL stated, “During times of substantial COVID-19 activity [the Virginia Department of Health] strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines. There is strong evidence to show that mask use prevents the spread of COVID-19. We also know that participating in sports has both physical and psychological health benefits. Risks from the virus can be decreased if athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators follow public health guidelines.
Additionally, if wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult, it is advisable not to participate in sports at this time."
