Via-Gossman retires from Manassas after career spanning four decades

Liz Via-Gossman has a lot of patience and a long memory.
The Manassas community development director’s last day as a city employee was July 30, ending a planning career in Manassas that began with her taking a job as a junior city planner in 1990 and spanned four separate decades.
These days, with the economic health of the city and a strong rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems clear Manassas will continue to grow for some time. Via-Gossman says the big question now is how, where and how high the city will grow. But she remembers a time when the current vitality was by no means inevitable.
“I worked on the first revitalization plan for the downtown, when it was just coming out of the ’80s and was vacant and empty,” Via-Gossman remembers, detailing how she and other planners organized a community task force to work on that first plan.
“[Planners] are adept at kind of figuring out all the pieces to continue keeping it moving forward, because if you don’t move forward you die. Cities stagnate, they decline, you need to continue thinking about what the next thing is.”
Via-Gossman left for other Virginia localities in the 1990s, before returning to take the community development director post in 2003. By then, the city’s economic fortunes had already changed, along with its demographics, and redevelopment was the focus. She was tasked with implementing a big new – and at times controversial – comprehensive plan.
The fights of the time are still playing out today in some ways, but Via-Gossman credits that plan and the initiatives that resulted from its implementation with a lot of what has made the downtown area so successful over the past decade.
“The team before me set out a new vision for the city that was all about redevelopment and density … and one of the most controversial things at the time was just approving more density and starting to get taller buildings … there’s people that support it and there’s people that do not support it,” Via-Gossman said.
“But what I’m proud of is that activity and vitality that you see in downtown and not just from the tall buildings, but the streetscape, the wider sidewalks, the sidewalk dining, that all came out of a community task force. … It’s the team, it really has very little to do with the planning director.”
Of course, there were more difficult times between then and now. City budgets were slashed, to the point where half the department heads were laid off and consolidation happened everywhere. Suddenly, Via-Gossman – whose academic training is in urban planning – was running the city’s parks, its museum and its economic development department.
“I’d never been a parks director,” she said.
But she learned an important lesson in the austere aftermath of the 2008 financial collapse: Small changes can beget big improvements.
Without a lot of money and staff, Via-Gossman and what was left of the city’s planning and development staff had to look for small-budget improvements that would go the farthest in the long run.
“Before the recession, I was all into the big, you know, big and bold,” she said. “Coming out of the recession, completely different mindset. It was all about the smaller, incremental, not that expensive … things.”
The staff honed in on Battle Street as a pilot project. At a relatively modest cost of under $800,000, the city widened the sidewalk on two blocks of Battle Street in 2009. Of course, there were objections over the handful of parking spaces that would be moved.
But it didn’t take long for that small improvement to pay off. With improved pedestrian access and more space for the kind of curbside dining that has taken off everywhere else since the pandemic, sales and meals tax revenues from the street climbed more than 50% according to a 2013 Washington Post article highlighting similar improvements to Main Street that followed.
“From that small investment, the city recouped its investment in less than five years … just in that corridor, and the restaurants for very little money were able to expand their outdoor dining,” she said. “Battle Street begot Main Street and then all of a sudden everybody wanted the wider sidewalk. … Those smaller investments can have a really big impact.”
And the Parks Department that she had to run solo after the crash? It’s now staffed up as the city’s Department of Parks, Culture and Recreation and is overseeing improvements to Dean Park, Liberia House and Annaburg Manor, as well as the full renovation of the Manassas Museum that is set to begin in January.
City Manager Patrick Pate said Via-Gossman will be missed.
“What you hear about Liz is that her fingerprints are all over this community with the many years of efforts that she’s put into helping us achieve a better quality of life in this community for all our residents,” Pate added.
Although much attention is always paid to the city’s downtown area, Via-Gossman says she’s proud of the work her team has done over the past nearly 20 years across the city’s 10 square miles, particularly in the efforts made to improve Dean Park and the recently unveiled Jennie Dean statue there.
Between now and 2023, she said, the city will begin a walking tour telling the story of its neighborhoods south of the railroad tracks, which have largely been home to Manassas’s Black and Latino communities – during the 1800s, Black residents were allowed to purchase property south of the tracks.
“Even before the equity and social issues we’re working through now, there was a realization from the city that the city is not just Old Town,” she said.
Via-Gossman will warn anyone that the kind of work that she and other city development staffers do takes a long time. Money is always tough to come by and consensus-building is difficult. Patience is certainly a virtue in her field, and a passionate community is always going to have its share of disagreements and complaints.
But, in reflecting on her career in Manassas, Via-Gossman says she is grateful to have spent so much of her career in one place, where she has been able see some of that long-range work come to life and transform different parts of the city.
“Philosophically, I don’t think cities are ever done. I feel like they’re amoebas; they’re always changing, up and down and morphing,” she said. Oh, and please direct your zoning questions, complaints or general queries to Matt Arcieri, who’s taking over the position in August. “Please call Matt.”
