Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to campaign with Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Thursday in Dumfries.
Billed as a "grassroots event" on the Mobilize.us website, the campaign stop is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 3800 Graham Park Road, the address of the dissolved Dumfries Triangle Rescue Squad building now owned by the town.
A McAuliffe campaign source told CNN the Democrat is trying to rally voters in the most diverse county in Virginia ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
The former governor has been locked in a tight race with Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin and is hoping to gain traction with early voters, the network reported.
The event is RSVP, with those attending attesting they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. No signs will be allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.