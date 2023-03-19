Police are looking for a man who tried to record a woman using the bathroom last week at the Walmart on Liberia Avenue in Manassas.
The incident happened March 15 at 6:40 p.m. when the 56-year-old victim saw a phone being held above the bathroom stall, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim attempted to knock the phone out of the man’s hand before exiting the stall. While both parties were in the bathroom, the victim took out her phone before the suspect slapped the phone from her hand, Carr said.
The man then fled the store and the victim reported the incident to store security who contacted the police. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a light-skinned Black male with a beard, approximately 5’6”, with a thin build, black hair, and a mark on his eyebrow. He was last seen wearing a black fitted hair covering, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, and white shoes with orange tips.
