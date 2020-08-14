The surviving "victim" of a July 14 double shooting in Lake Ridge has been charged in the death of a 19-year-old Woodbridge man.
Police were called to the area of Valleywood Drive and Colebrook Lane that night for reports of shots fired and found the victim, Micah Antonio Mutz, nearby on Oakwood Drive.
While investigating the shooting, an additional man arrived at an area hospital, also suffering from gunshot injuries.
That man, Carlos Ernesto Perez Trujillo, 23, of Woodbridge, was charged Friday with second-degree murder, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The investigation revealed that the two men, who know each other, were involving in an argument that escalated to the shooting.
Perez Truijillo is held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
