A woman was injured and her luggage containing "a significant amount of jewelry" stolen in a Monday morning robbery at the Embassy Suites in Ashburn.
The woman reported that at least five men approached her at the hotel in the 44600 block Waxpool Road just after 6 a.m. and forcibly took luggage containing jewelry imported from India, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the robbery and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Four of the suspects were wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirts, the sheriff's office said. They fled the area in a black Chevrolet Equinox, which was later found abandoned.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
