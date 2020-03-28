How do you stay socially distant while still celebrating your grandmother's 76th birthday?
Amanda Krauss of Alexandria and her family came up with the perfect idea: a parade. The family took the celebration to the street in front of Cassandra Krauss' house, also in Alexandria.
"We couldn’t celebrate the way we normally would so we decided to bring the party to her with a surprise parade!" Amanda wrote in a Facebook message to InsideNoVa.
Judging from the video, which Amanda also shared, it looks like everyone had a good time!
How are you commemorating special family moments in this time of social distancing? E-mail photos, videos and details to info@insidenova.com.
