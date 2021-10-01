Someone intentionally tried to set fire to six homes in Manassas late Thursday into Friday, leaving one person injured.
The fires were set in occupied, multifamily dwellings in the areas of 7th Regiment Drive and Barrington Park, Manassas spokeswoman Patty Prince said in a news release.
One person was injured while trying to extinguish a balcony fire and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, she said. No residents were displaced.
If anyone has information about the fires or a person of interest, call the City of Manassas Fire Marshal at 703-257-8233 or the City of Manassas Police Department at 703-257-8000.
