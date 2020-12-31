The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted armed robbery of the High-Up Food Mart where the suspect discharged several rounds inside the store.
The suspect entered the store on Sugarland Run Drive in Sterling shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday where he brandished a firearm and demanded cash, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The cashier refused and locked himself inside an office. At that time, the suspect discharged at least two rounds towards the office. There were no injuries.
Detectives released the following surveillance video from the parking lot.
The suspect fled the store in an unknown direction. Deputies responded to the scene, established a perimeter, and the area was searched, but couldn't find the culprit.
The suspect was wearing a mask that concealed his face and appeared to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark-colored shoes, and black gloves along with a dark colored backpack.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective M. Grimsley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
