We know Lake Ridge is home to deer, foxes, coyotes and the occasional bear, but did you know bobcats live there, too?
The Eliason family, who lives on the east side of Lake Ridge Park, captured one of the elusive felines on security camera footage this week.
Bobcats live in every county in Virginia, including the D.C. suburbs, but they are rarely seen as they are naturally shy and nocturnal. They pose no threats to humans or pets.
The wild cats are about 2 to 3.5 feet long, typically stand 1.5 to 2 feet at the shoulder, and weigh 10 to 30 pounds. They have light brown to brown fur with distinctive black or dark brown spots, lined markings, and a short bobbed tail.
Bobcats are carnivores, eating a diet that includes rabbits, rodents, birds, bats and young deer or fawns.
