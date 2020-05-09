Jason Hall and Alla Shtipelman haven't seen each other since the middle of March, but they got engaged at the beginning of May.
And the whole family was there -- virtually.
Hall and Shtipelman met online three years ago and have been together since. He lives in Bristow and she lives in Rockville, Maryland.
They last time they got to see each other before pandemic lockdowns was March 14.
Hall said he hadn't originally intended to propose this way.
"I had planned on doing it this year though. It was very hard being away from her and while I was out walking one day I came up with this idea," he said.
Hall then enlisted the help of his four children -- ages 20, 17, 14 and 12 -- and Shtipelman's 14-year-old daughter. He asked the blessing of Shtipelman's parents and her daughter, too.
Then they had to practice to get it just right using a Zoom-like app called House Party. Each of the couple's children had a sign to hold up on the gallery conference, spelling out "Will you marry me?"
Shtipelman's daughter nearly got caught one time practicing for the surprise proposal, and had to quickly close her laptop.
But in the end, it went off without a hitch with the couple's children and Hall's parents in on the call.
"It was really special and completely unexpected! I was shocked and confused at first just because it was the last think that I expected to happen," Shtipelman said. "It took me a minute to realize that it was actually real and happening. I loved the fact that all the kids were involved, it made it even more special."
